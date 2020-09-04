Asia Australia Equality Ethics Films Health Media Music Podcasts Politics USA

Quantum 110- Mad World – Update, World News and Chadwick Boseman

theweeflea
By theweeflea
This weeks Quantum is an update on the previous weeks subjects plus Chad Boseman and some contemporary Gaelic psalm singing! Click on the link below to access – Quantum 110 

<iframe title=”Quantum 110- Mad World – Update, World News and Chadwick Boseman” height=”400″ width=”400″ style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/6n3aw-ea0fe7?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&vjs=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=”></iframe&gt;

 

China – Australian journalist Cheng Lei is arrested.   China calls Australians ‘White Trash”

Racism – Rule Brittania.

 

Education

 

CovidCovid in Africa

Nuclear – The Green movement.

LeBron James makes a stand for African American lives but warns against making a stand for Chinese lives.  Why?  Could it be anything to do with his Nike sponsorship and other commerical deals that depend on China?

We also remember Chad Boseman…and his views about God.

And finally we finish with some contemporary Gaelic psalm singing and this fascinating article in The Guardian. 

 

