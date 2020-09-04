This weeks Quantum is an update on the previous weeks subjects plus Chad Boseman and some contemporary Gaelic psalm singing! Click on the link below to access – Quantum 110

<iframe title=”Quantum 110- Mad World – Update, World News and Chadwick Boseman” height=”400″ width=”400″ style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/6n3aw-ea0fe7?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&vjs=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=”></iframe>

China – Australian journalist Cheng Lei is arrested. China calls Australians ‘White Trash”

Racism – Rule Brittania.

Education –

Covid – Covid in Africa –

Nuclear – The Green movement.

LeBron James makes a stand for African American lives but warns against making a stand for Chinese lives. Why? Could it be anything to do with his Nike sponsorship and other commerical deals that depend on China?

We also remember Chad Boseman…and his views about God.

And finally we finish with some contemporary Gaelic psalm singing and this fascinating article in The Guardian.

