This weeks Quantum takes a deeper look at the vital subject of Equality and Diversity…

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-111-equality-and-diversity/

<iframe title=”Quantum 111 – Equality and Diversity” height=”122″ width=”100%” style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/aqhj2-eb12eb?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=&btn-skin=107″></iframe>

Quantum 111 – Equality , Diversity and Identity. Belarus –

In a mad world in Queensland wedding dances banned but sex parties allowed.

Security guards in Melbourne received training in ‘equality and diversity’ but not in quarantine infection!

The BBC is going to spend £100 million on diversity…but is it diverse?

We look at the whole question of diversity in accents – including Doric!

And then there is the obsession with race. English needs to be ‘decolonised’ because standard English is racist.

The British Museum has caught the bug and also wants to rewrite history.

Then the black studies professor from ‘da hood’ who turns out to be a white Jewish lady from Kansas.

Doug Murray and Rod Liddle are fascinating guides here –

We also look at the Declaration of Independence.

And we f inish with this –

Without Christianity we will lose Equality and Tolerance – Article in the Scotsman – 4th September 2015

Quantum 110- Mad World – Update, World News and Chadwick Boseman

https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea