Facism in Australia? – A Warning for the West

The word ‘fascism’ is flung around far too quickly. Everytime you disagree with someone you are labelled ‘fascist’! So I am extremely reluctant to use it….but in the following case I think it is legitimate. This is truly shocking. Let’s first of all define our terms. This is what we mean by Fascism.

Fascism a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism. Or…..a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition

This happened in Australia yesterday….

Masked policemen enter a private residence, handcuff a pregnant woman in her pyjamas, in front of her children, confiscate all the devices in her home (including those which are not hers) and take her away. What did she do? She posted something on Facebook in support of anti lockdown protest. It’s about as mild and compliant as you can get – even encouraging people to wear masks! What astounds me is that she offered to withdraw it because she did not know it was illegal. An offer they refused despite knowing that she had an ultrasound due in an hour. It is utterly astounding. And it’s not the first time that Melbourne police, in their new role as the stormtroopers for Daniel Andrews regime, have demonstrated these authoritarian tendencies. The following is a woman for example, being arrested for not wearing a facemask.

Can you imagine if this was of an African American being arrested by police in Mississippi? The memes, riots and politicians citing ‘You’re choking me’ would be world wide by now! But this is just a woman refusing to wear a facemask. Or lets take the earlier example – did the police visit the organisers of the BLM marches (illegal at the time), arrest them in front of their children, seize their phones and computers? Did they go to the homes of those who in support of BLM posted on Facebook that they would defy the law? It would be a cold day in Darwin before that would happen!

So let’s return to the definition of fascism? “ a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition”. “Fascism a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc“. This is the State of Victoria today. A State led by someone, now nicknamed Chairman Dan, not just because of his signing up his State to come under the Belt and Road initiative of the Chinese Communist Party, but rather because of his authoritarian way of working and his ‘L’Etate – c’est moi’ attitude. It used to be a joke. It’s a joke no longer. This is reality. This woman was not arrested illegally. This is the new law in Victoria – a law passed with the help of the Greens – which allows the Andrews Government to conduct this kind of suppression for the next six months. Ask yourself why he was not prepared to take this as a monthly renewal (he actually wanted a 12 month extension to his draconian police powers)? This is a power grab – for which Covid 19 is only the good excuse. Dealing with Covid 19 does not require this kind of sledgehammer approach.

In a decent democracy, when footage came out of your servants behaving in this way because of laws you have a passed, a decent man would resign. This is not the modern world. There is nothing decent about this. In case you think that this is only in Victoria, don’t be so complacent. I can easily see Scotland and other Western countries falling into the same kind of benign dictatorship – where ‘progressive’ laws are passed purely because they are perceived by the progressives as good. Victoria sees itself as some kind of progressive beacon for the world with incredibly ‘liberal’ laws on progressive issues, and totalitarian laws for non woke issues (like free speech, freedom of religion etc). These laws are not based on ‘science’ but on political philosophy. For example today it is reported that whereas Chairman Dan assured us before passing his liberal law, only a few dozen people would be affected by the legalising of euthanasia – so far several hundred have killed themselves or been killed.

The other aspect of fascism does not seem to fit Chairman Dan or our other potential benign dictators. “political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual” They are not racists or nationalists. I agree – although there is an element of racism (judging people by the colour of their skin) and nationalism (Victoria for Victorians…We are proud of Victorians….we are defending Victoria – let the rest go hang!). But this is not the racism and nationalism of the Far Right. It is the racism and nationalism of the Progressive Left. It’s not nation and race that are exalted above the individual, but political class, and creed – enforced by the State and the Mob. We ‘are the People’ and the Party speaks for the People. Anyone who goes against the Party is an enemy of the People. (anyone else notice an uncanny resemblance to modern ‘Progressive’ Scotland – where if you don’t follow the ‘will/values’ of the ‘People’ (as expressed by the Party and the Party media then you are untermenschen – no longer one of the people?).

Let’s grant the most charitable perspective. Why not? It’s best to think the best of people – even with, or especially with, those whom we disagree. Our political leaders, Dan and Nicola have the best interests of the ‘common good’ at heart. They are ‘moral’ people seeking to do their best. But the trouble is that because they have lost their moral anchor, their moral compass has gone astray. They confuse ‘the good’ with their will. And they have little time for heretics or those who would dare to blaspheme their absolutist certainties. That’s why they have to crack down on the poor souls who dare to question or challenge their absolute authority. Like all authoritarians they believe that if they get their way then we are on our way to a Better World – a Brave New World. But if they don’t get their way then we are descending into the Abyss. That explains why they feel they have to crack down so strongly. It’s not just a power grab. It’s a necessary power grab – done for the common good. That’s for as long as they remain true believers. When that ceases (more likely for their acolytes), they still use the same weapons. They come to see that it’s all an unworkable fantasy – but they continue to peddle the illusion – because they have invested too much in it. Their sense of worth – personal, financial, emotional and social; all depend on it.

C S Lewis – as usual – summarised it beautifully (read his That Hideous Strength to see how the elites in pursuit of ‘human good’ end up creating hell on earth – or better still just read any modern history!). (Thanks to Andy Bannister for providing this!).

I suspect that the virus of authoritarianism that is so infecting much of our Western democracies (all in the name of doing good – or at least preventing evil) will end up having a longer and more dangerous legacy than any left by Covid 19. Our only solution is the road of humility, not the highway to hell of hubris. But Chairman Dan and Queen Nicola seem to prefer the latter. Without a repentance – a turning around – I fear we are indeed on the Progressive Highway to Hell (with apologies to ACDC).

Living easy, living free

Season ticket on a one-way ride

Asking nothing, leave me be

Taking everything in my stride

Don’t need reason, don’t need rhyme

Ain’t nothing I would rather do

Going down, party time

My friends are gonna be there too, yeah

I’m on the highway to hell

On the highway to hell

Highway to hell

I’m on the highway to hell

No stop signs, speed limit

Nobody’s gonna slow me down

Like a wheel, gonna spin it

Nobody’s gonna mess me around

Hey Satan, payin’ my dues

Playing in a rocking band

Hey mama, look at me

I’m on my way to the promised land, woo

We are coming to a crossroads – we either choose to go down the faith route of our forefathers, or the fascist route of some of our current progressive leaders. Real progression is to advance the kingdom of God. Liberal progressivism is a regression into the dark ages (the period before the coming of Christianity into the West – not what the Enlightenment called the Dark Agers) – a regression of which those videos from Melbourne are only a small taster. Choose ye this day whom you will serve!

David Robertson

Sydney

3rd September 2020

