Facism in Australia? – A Warning for the West

The word ‘fascism’ is flung around far too quickly.  Everytime you disagree with someone you are labelled ‘fascist’!  So I am extremely reluctant to use it….but in the following case I think it is legitimate.  This is truly shocking.   Let’s first of all define our terms.  This is what we mean by Fascism.

Fascism a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.  Or…..a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition

This happened in Australia yesterday….

 

Masked policemen enter a private residence, handcuff a pregnant woman in her pyjamas, in front of her children, confiscate all the devices in her home (including those which are not hers) and take her away.  What did she do?  She posted something on Facebook in support of anti lockdown protest. It’s about as mild and compliant as you can get – even encouraging people to wear masks!   What astounds me is that she offered to withdraw it because she did not know it was illegal.  An offer they refused despite knowing that she had an ultrasound due in an hour.  It is utterly astounding.   And it’s not the first time that Melbourne police, in their new role as the stormtroopers for Daniel Andrews regime, have demonstrated these authoritarian tendencies.  The following is a woman for example, being arrested for not wearing a facemask.

 

Can you imagine if this was of an African American being arrested by police in Mississippi?  The memes, riots and politicians citing ‘You’re choking me’ would be world wide by now!  But this is just a woman refusing to wear a facemask.  Or lets take the earlier example – did the police visit the organisers of the BLM marches (illegal at the time), arrest them in front of their children, seize their phones and computers?  Did they go to the homes of those who in support of BLM posted on Facebook that they would defy the law? It would be a cold day in Darwin before that would happen!

So let’s return to the definition of fascism?  “ a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition”.  “Fascism a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc“.   This is the State of Victoria today.  A State led by someone, now nicknamed Chairman Dan, not just because of his signing up his State to come under the Belt and Road initiative of the Chinese Communist Party, but rather because of his authoritarian way of working and his ‘L’Etate – c’est moi’ attitude.  It used to be a joke.  It’s a joke no longer. This is reality.   This woman was not arrested illegally.  This is the new law in Victoria – a law passed with the help of the Greens – which allows the Andrews Government to conduct this kind of suppression for the next six months.    Ask yourself why he was not prepared to take this as a monthly renewal (he actually wanted a 12 month extension to his draconian police powers)?  This is a power grab – for which Covid 19 is only the good excuse.  Dealing with Covid 19 does not require this kind of sledgehammer approach.

In a decent democracy, when footage came out of your servants behaving in this way because of laws you have a passed, a decent man would resign.  This is not the modern world.   There is nothing decent about this.   In case you think that this is only in Victoria, don’t be so complacent.   I can easily see Scotland and other Western countries falling into the same kind of benign dictatorship – where ‘progressive’ laws are passed purely because they are perceived by the progressives as good.   Victoria sees itself as some kind of progressive beacon for the world with incredibly ‘liberal’ laws on progressive issues, and totalitarian laws for non woke issues (like free speech, freedom of religion etc).   These laws are not based on ‘science’ but on political philosophy.  For example today it is reported that whereas Chairman Dan assured us before passing his liberal law,  only a few dozen people would be affected by the legalising of euthanasia – so far several hundred have killed themselves or been killed.

The other aspect of fascism does not seem to fit Chairman Dan or our other potential benign dictators.  “political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual”  They are not racists or nationalists.   I agree – although there is an element of racism (judging people by the colour of their skin) and nationalism (Victoria for Victorians…We are proud of Victorians….we are defending Victoria – let the rest go hang!).   But this is not the racism and nationalism of the Far Right.  It is the racism and nationalism of the Progressive Left.  It’s not nation and race that are exalted above the individual, but political class, and creed – enforced by the State and the Mob.  We ‘are the People’ and the Party speaks for the People.  Anyone who goes against the Party is an enemy of the People.  (anyone else notice an uncanny resemblance to modern ‘Progressive’ Scotland – where if you don’t follow the ‘will/values’ of the ‘People’ (as expressed by the Party and the Party media then you are untermenschen – no longer one of the people?).

Let’s grant the most charitable perspective. Why not?  It’s best to think the best of people – even with, or especially with, those whom we disagree.   Our political leaders, Dan and Nicola have the best interests of the ‘common good’ at heart.  They are ‘moral’ people seeking to do their best.  But the trouble is that because they have lost their moral anchor, their moral compass has gone astray.   They confuse ‘the good’ with their will.  And they have little time for heretics or those who would dare to blaspheme their absolutist certainties.  That’s why they have to crack down on the poor souls who dare to question or challenge their absolute authority.  Like all authoritarians they believe that if they get their way then we are on our way to a Better World – a Brave New World.  But if they don’t get their way then we are descending into the Abyss.  That explains why they feel they have to crack down so strongly.  It’s not just a power grab.  It’s a necessary power grab – done for the common good.    That’s for as long as they remain true believers.  When that ceases (more likely for their acolytes),  they  still use the same weapons.  They come to see that it’s all an unworkable fantasy – but they continue to peddle the illusion – because they have invested too much in it.  Their sense of worth – personal, financial, emotional and social; all depend on it.

C S Lewis – as usual – summarised it beautifully (read his That Hideous Strength to see how the elites in pursuit of ‘human good’ end up creating hell on earth – or better still just read any modern history!).  (Thanks to Andy Bannister for providing this!).

I suspect that the virus of authoritarianism that is so infecting much of our Western democracies (all in the name of doing good – or at least preventing evil) will end up having a longer and more dangerous legacy than any left by Covid 19.   Our only solution is the road of humility, not the highway to hell of hubris.   But Chairman Dan and Queen Nicola seem to prefer the latter.  Without a repentance – a turning around – I fear we are indeed on the Progressive Highway to Hell (with apologies to ACDC).

Living easy, living free
Season ticket on a one-way ride
Asking nothing, leave me be
Taking everything in my stride
Don’t need reason, don’t need rhyme
Ain’t nothing I would rather do
Going down, party time
My friends are gonna be there too, yeah
I’m on the highway to hell
On the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I’m on the highway to hell
No stop signs, speed limit
Nobody’s gonna slow me down
Like a wheel, gonna spin it
Nobody’s gonna mess me around
Hey Satan, payin’ my dues
Playing in a rocking band
Hey mama, look at me
I’m on my way to the promised land, woo

We are coming to a crossroads – we either choose to go down the faith route of our forefathers, or the fascist route of some of our current progressive leaders.  Real progression is to advance the kingdom of God.  Liberal progressivism is a regression into the dark ages (the period before the coming of Christianity into the West – not what the Enlightenment called the Dark Agers) – a regression of which those videos from Melbourne are only a small taster.   Choose ye this day whom you will serve!

David Robertson

Sydney

3rd September 2020

  1. ‘Melbourne [sic.] police, in their new role as the stormtroopers for Daniel Andrews regime’. Huh??

    ‘did the police visit the organisers of the BLM marches (illegal at the time)’ Were they illegal??

    ‘It’s not nation and race that are exalted about the individual, but political class, and creed – enforced by the State and the Mob. We ‘are the People’ and the Party speaks for the People. Anyone who goes against the Party is an enemy of the People.’ Really???

      1. David, what date was the ‘BLM’ (sic.) march in Melbourne? Was Melbourne in Stage 3 lockdown at that stage? Please give the evidence that that march was ‘illegal’.

      2. Look it up for yourself! I’m afraid I don’t have time for carping with someone who seriously thinks that someone who posted on FB in favour of having a BLM march would get the same treatment. And yes – the BLM march in Melbourne was illegal but as the police commissioner said – we couldn’t stop 10,00 people and we did not want to be heavyhanded!

  2. Why not just call this Communism instead of Fascism? The Chinese Communist Party are guilty of far worse things that even this.

  3. The context of the AC/DC song is that they had spent 4 years non stop touring another one of their songs shows what life on the road can be like with “It’s a Long Way to the Top (if you Wanna Rock ‘n’Roll)”

    Ridin’ down the highway
    Goin’ to a show
    Stop in all the byways
    Playin’ rock ‘n’ roll
    Gettin’ robbed
    Gettin’ stoned
    Gettin’ beat up
    Broken boned
    Gettin’ had
    Gettin’ took
    I tell you folks
    It’s harder than it looks
    It’s a long way to the top
    If you wanna rock ‘n’ roll…

    Hotel, motel
    Make you wanna cry
    Ladies do the hard sell
    Know the reason why
    Gettin’ old
    Gettin’ gray
    Gettin’ ripped off
    Underpaid
    Gettin’ sold
    Second-hand
    That’s how it goes
    Playin’ in a band…

    If you wanna be a star of stage and screen
    Look out it’s rough and mean
    It’s a long way to the top
    If you wanna rock ‘n’ roll

    And it shows what a punishing schedule and life it can be in order to follow your dream.

    The truth is that playing in a band is awesome. My brother was the bass player of a badn called “The Almighty” and they toured supporting bands such as Alice Cooper and Iron Maiden, made it on to Top of the Pops and Channel 4’s the Big Breakfast with Zig and Zag.

    I’m not fully aware of what is happening in Victoria. I’ve heard some scare stories. But that being how tings are reported now there is nothing new in that. It sells column inches, gets air time and internet clicks and much of reporting now seem to lack nuance.

    The truth is there are elements of tyrany in every system and structure. Have the authorities in Victoria crossed the line into fascism? I don’t know. But I have experienced being failed by systems and I know what that is like. On the other hand the alternative with anarchy doesn’t appeal.

    So how do we engage with this?

    There is the biblical model to be obedient to authorities – they being there because God has put them there. Though like Habakkuk we might be questioning God’s wisdom about that, angry with God even. Perhaps there is a time to be like this with God and it be entirely appropriate – he doesn’t rebuke Habakkuk but in effect says “watch me – here’s what I am going to do”. Then Habakkuk after a bit more of a struggle turns his anger to praise.

    I do like the idea of “soul force” and that seems to me to be taking our aggression and sexuality – our “mojo” – making it obedient to Christ and this with the love of God working powerfully. Then being able to discern God’s perfect will and being able to see God at work and choose to be involved in it.

    Then in in eternal perspective be able, like the apostle Paul languishing in prison and about to face death be able to regard such things we are talking about here as “light and momentary troubles”. Then the joy of the Lord and the peace that he gives that is beyond understanding to prevail such that in all tings we are genuinely able to say “it is well with my soul”.

  4. And yes, a letter from Australia he finally recognises that he is in Australia and not harking back to the old country like the archetypal whinging pom.

    Perhaps you should ask yourself, from the luxury of Sydney, whether there are two sides to the story. You clearly have no idea what it’s currently like for people living in Melbourne, and the awful things Victorian police have had to face recently.

    Dan Andrews is no saint and has made mistakes but he has done an outstanding job in reigning in COVID in Melbourne with widespread support from the people. The Murdoch press have carped, whined and undermined him from day one.

    There is nothing fascist about arresting someone who incites others to break the law. It’s the same law in England. It’s the same law in Scotland. Maybe you should stop watching Murdoch’s hate TV channel and seek out the facts.

    There is a very real possibility that months of lockdown, months of sacrifice, will be undone by selfish, QAnon, ‘libertarians’, and that more of the aged will die, more health care workers will be infected. Stopping that isn’t fascism – it’s necessary.

    1. I have many friends in Melbourne – who are in daily touch. I’m afraid the rest of your post is full of the identity politics that is tearing the US apart and will tear Australia apart. Leave it to social media and don’t bring it on my blog. There is everything ‘fascist’ about arresting people who incite others to break the law. That’s what fascists do – use the law and the power of the State to control and intimidate it. I don’t watch Murdoch’s TV channel – and I do seek out facts (I read widely from a variety of sources) – which is why I wrote what I did. I would suggest you attempt the same and don’t just repeat memes off the Internet. Perhaps then your comments could make a rational rather than an emotive case based upon your own prejudices. If you can’t then post on your own blog

  6. Rev Robertson , I detect that this comment arises ( and justly ) from anger of the political situation and action taken by the Victoria police. Talk about heavy handed , I was disgusted to the point I believed that this was a set up and I awaited the , “Gotch Ya”!

    However, I am also a Scot with no love for Nationalism in any shape or form. While I acknowledge the disastrous proposal our Nationalist run parliament have sought to enshrine in law , ( thankfully most have been thrown out) I doubt very much that Nicola Sturgeon would ever dream of inflicting such evil and draconian practices on the peoples of Scotland ( Yes ! I think that your hurt has clouded over your assessment in Scotland )

    On the appalling police procedure of handcuffing the pregnant lady in her own home and in front of her children ( shocking , does not describe it) I am ever aware of my own son’s duty in Scotland as a police officer. Were he told to put into practice such heavyweight and unjust practice he would resign on the spot , and I would expect him to do that , at the very least . Yes . Victoria and Australia has a problem . It seems the Chinese Government’s methods are catching , and you are right to speak up from a Christian perspective but Victoria is Victoria and Scotland is Scotland.

    Oh Boy , Do we need Jesus !

