This weeks ASK podcast is here – Greg Sheridan and I discuss some aspects of Christ in popular culture – including portrayals of Catholics, Malik’s ‘a Hidden Life’, Graham Green, Evelyn Waugh; Why is it easier to portray evil? A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood; and a lengthier discussion of Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings. Plus the worst movie Greg has ever seen!

Also on YouTube

The ASK Podcast 12 – Smuggling Christ into Popular Culture with Greg Sheridan