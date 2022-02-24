Books Christianity Culture Films Music Politics the Church

The ASK Podcast 14 – Christ and Culture with Greg Sheridan – Let it Be

I loved this conversation with Greg. This week we discuss music, the Beatles, John Denver, Van Morrison; James Kelman; Martin Luther King; Leonard Cohen; Art Galleries; The Tate Modern; the Letters of Tolkien; Marilyn Robinson; Gilead, Lila and Home; Frank Shead; the desacralisation of popular culture; Heaven and Hell;  CS Lewis; Inspector Morse; Religion and Politics; The Handmaids Tale; African Gospel Music; Riverdale;

https://theaskproject.podbean.com/e/the-ask-podcast-14-christ-and-culture-with-greg-sheridan-let-it-be/

Also on YouTube

