The ASK Podcast 12 – Smuggling Christ into Popular Culture with Greg Sheridan

In this ASK podcast Greg and I discuss the role of Christ and Christianity in popular culture. We look at specific examples as well as the general idea. Gilead – ‘the greatest Christian novel of the 20th Century); Graham Greene; Willa Cather ‘Death Comes to the Archbishop’; Bach; Terence Malik; Ross Douhart; How Green was my Valley; Leonard Cohen; It’s a Wonderful Life; Noah’s Ark and Russel Crowe; Tolkien biopic; Jane the Virgin; The Chosen; It’s a Beautiful day in the Neighbourhood; the dullness of progressive ideology in the arts; why culture needs Christianity. If you get half as much enjoyment and stimulation out of this,as I did – then you will be blessed.

