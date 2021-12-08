Books Britain Christianity the Church

The ASK Podcast 8 – Gerald Bray on the Future of the Church

theweefleaby
1 Comment on The ASK Podcast 8 – Gerald Bray on the Future of the Church

This weeks ASK podcast is part two of our interview with Gerald Bray.  In his ‘History of Christianity in Britain and Ireland’ there is a section entitled ‘The Rivers of Babylon’ which looks at the church since 1980 – and it’s future.

Also on YouTube – here

We discuss conversion therapy, SSM, transgenderism, the future threats to the church; false optimism; gospel solutions; the impact of covid; crusade evangelism; Thatcherism and the advance of secularism; Trump; the church and politics; the decline of Sunday as the Lord’s Day; the lack of leadership in the church….

There is much food for thought….enjoy and get yourself a copy of the book!

The ASK Podcast 6 – Gerald Bray – The History of Christianity in Britain and Ireland

The ASK Podcast 7 – Greg Sheridan on Mary, the Theotokos

1 comment

  1. Thank you for the two interviews with Gerald Bray, and the insights and knowledge that flows from this new book. Somehow, both sobering and encouraging at the same time. This has given me a hunger to obtain a copy and read it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: