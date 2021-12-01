The ASK Podcast 7 – Greg Sheridan on Mary, the Theotokos

On this weeks ASK podcast we discuss chapter 4 of Greg’s book “Christians”. For me this was a really thoughtful and stimulating discussion on the role of Mary – as the Theotokos (Mother of God). We navigate between two extremes – those who regard Mary as being the sinless virgin – and those who downplay her role in salvation. The Catholic journalist and the Protestant preacher discuss whether we should pray to Mary, her Magnificate, how did Luke get his information about her? What does she tell us about God’s attitude to the poor? And more….

