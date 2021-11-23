The ASK Podcast 6 – Gerald Bray – The History of Christianity in Britain and Ireland

This is the latest episode of the ASK podcast – it’s the first part of a two part interview I did with Gerald Bray about his new book – The History of Christianity in Britain and Ireland. It is superb and I found this conversation fascinating. No one can understand modern Britain without grasping the history of Christianity – enjoy this taster! The book is highly recommended. I will write a fuller review later.

Also on YouTube –

