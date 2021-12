Job 26:5-13 – God is sovereign over creation. Job gives a powerful description of his power. What if God is shaking up creation in order to deal with the evil and unjust suffering in life?

Also on YouTube

Coffee with Job 77 – God’s Response to Covid, Climate Change and Cancer – Part 1 Sarcasm and Salvation

Romans 8 Road to Hope – No.9 – Christ’s Answer to the Climate Change Question.