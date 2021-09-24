Quantum 165 – It’s Not Easy Being Green – A Climate Change Special

This weeks Quantum is a special on Climate Change – What are the facts? How do we get the information? What is happening? What is net zero? What are the consequences of policies being advocated to deal with climate change? What about China? Eco Extremism? The Church and the new religion? Apocalypse porn? Plus top ten podcasts – I’m Sorry I haven’t a Clue and REM, Bad Moon Rising and a Dutch psalm.

Music includes Bad Moon Rising ; It’s the End of the World as we Know It;

and a couple of Dutch songs – Windmills and a version of Psalm 51

Some of the links used are below…

Plus this article – Planet of the Humans – The Problem with the Green Movement.

And this one – Is the Church now the Green Party at Prayer? – CT

And this one – What the Green Reaction tells us about the UK Church

And this from about 20 minutes –

“The biggest one is just a pretty negative ­outlook for the future. I’m not happy about ­having that view – I look at optimists and I really envy them – but I just see mounting problems [in the world] and a lack of action and solutions. With the challenges I’m betting humanity will face, the fact is it’s just not something I’m happy to impose on a child.”

This site has a lot of useful and challenging information…

https://realclimatescience.com

Please note that the video below does contain swearing…..

This book by a Green activist is superb….

And I suggest you take time to watch Michael Moore’s film Planet of the Humans – of course they tried to get it banned –

