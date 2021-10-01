Quantum 166 – Blah, Blah, Blah – Nonsense and Sense from all over the world.

This weeks Quantum examines our no.1 podcast (The Rest is History), Greta’s Blah; Britains Baby decline; Japan’s new prime minister; the German elections; Biden’s decline; US murders; Afghan barbers; Swiss SSM; Usyk; YouTube bans; Covid deaths, Norway, and the hypocrisy of the UCU; Labour, women and too many white men; Defining evangelicalism; Peter Boghossian; Banning Beethoven; the Blasphemy of Copeland and Du Plantis; Coldplay’s god; Cornerstone.
