Quantum 166 – Blah, Blah, Blah – Nonsense and Sense from all over the world.

This weeks Quantum  examines our no.1 podcast (The Rest is History), Greta’s Blah; Britains Baby decline; Japan’s new prime minister; the German elections;  Biden’s decline; US murders;  Afghan barbers; Swiss SSM; Usyk; YouTube bans; Covid deaths, Norway, and the hypocrisy of the UCU;   Labour, women and too many white men; Defining evangelicalism; Peter Boghossian; Banning Beethoven; the Blasphemy of Copeland and Du Plantis; Coldplay’s god; Cornerstone.

Keir Starmer’s Gnosticism – CT

Quantum 165 – It’s Not Easy Being Green – A Climate Change Special

