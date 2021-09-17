Africa Asia Australia Equality Health Israel Music Politics Sport

Quantum 164 – Emma, Neymar, The Chair, the Voice, Spong and Cho…Amazing Grace

This weeks Quantum – 

We look at Peru, Afghanistan, North Korea , the Middle East, and the new alliance between the UK, US and Australia.  We celebrate with Emma and wonder why Neymar is gagged. We have Covid news and the extraordinary story of the Canadian ethics professor sacked for teaching ethics. English Opera and its diversity cull; The Chair; And Melbourne dictates to Christian schools (again); The Voice, Australia;  the deaths of John Selby Spong, David Yonghi Cho, Colin Urquhart and Rev Silas Yakubi Ali.  We finish with the contrast between the Buddhist and Christian view of sorrow and a great version of Amazing Grace from the Sing conference.

 

 

 

 

