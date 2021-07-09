This week we look at Winston Marshall of Mumford and Sons; Haiti; Afghanistan; THe Takeover of the Left in Germany; Lebanon; Bridge on the River Kwai; Batley and Spen; Immigration Madness in Australia; Covid in Nepal; Prof Susan Michie; Joel Edwards; Banning school children from celebrating England; and Mull of Kintyre. You can listen to it here – https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-154-fear-god-and-you-will-fear-nothing-else-world-news-culture-and-views/

Or on Itunes, Spotify

Here are some of the links…

Haiti – https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/07/world/americas/haiti-president-killed.html?campaign_id=60&emc=edit_na_20210707&instance_id=0&nl=breaking-news&ref=cta®i_id=57717561&segment_id=62882&user_id=a8721920a52db1f719078fd52bd2e2a5

Afghanistan – https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-57714808

Germany – https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/germany-s-left-party-convulsed-by-effort-to-expel-internal-critic-1.4607140

https://www.theweek.co.uk/news/world-news/middle-east/953404/what-is-lebanons-future-financial-crisis?_mout=1&refid=F95135280100D243CD94050B9E140970&utm_campaign=theweekdaily_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/the-couple-forced-to-marry-to-be-allowed-to-attend-their-own-wedding-20210701-p585zp.html

https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2021/june/nepal-churches-covid-19-christian-pastor-deaths-second-wave.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=article

Joel Edwards -= https://www.christiantoday.com/article/former.evangelical.alliance.general.director.joel.edwards.passes.away/137031.htm

Finish with this.

Finally Mull of Kintyre….

Catch up here – Quantum 153 – News from Africa, Barmy Bishops and Mumford’s Sorrow

Support here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Letter from Australia 95 – No More Sea.