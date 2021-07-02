Quantum 153 – News from Africa, Barmy Bishops and Mumford’s Sorrow

This weeks Quantum….
Includes Andy Murray, BBFC and blasphemy, Kenneth Kaunda and Zambia; Jacob Zuma, Polyandry and South Africa; Ethiopia and Tigray; TB Joshua; 100th Anniversary of the CCP; The Lib Dems and China; UK Methodists and Marriage; The Barmy Bishops of Liverpool and Manchester; Trans Activists Vet BBC Stories; Cromwellian Psalms; Personalised Bercow/Trump/Farage; Children’s Abortion Book; Virtual Clothes; Raisi and Iran; Winston Marshall leaves Mumford…
Jacob Zuma – https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-57650517
Ethiopia and Tigray – https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-57645282
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/lib-dem-grandees-go-to-war-over-china?utm_medium=email&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Editorial&utm_campaign=BLND%20%2020210629%20%20House%20ads%20%20JO+CID_5dac99d41f54546e9470a01076fd80c7
Should Christians Stay in the Methodist Church Now?
Bishop of Manchester. Play this – https://twitter.com/calvinrobinson/status/1409445403766968323
https://premierchristian.news/en/news/article/bishop-of-manchester-says-he-s-more-concerned-about-hancock-s-social-distancing-than-a-middle-aged-man-having-a-fling?fbclid=IwAR0LW5nTuZurRArU13Mdby2O57R06vnPyjNs5mPBpwG1TkIbJwrMDANfzks
Abortion – https://caldronpool.com/new-childrens-book-normalizing-abortion-for-the-ones-that-werent-killed/#click=https://t.co/1JBAcuslrB
Virtual Clothes – CyberFashion is the sale of virtual clothing which you wear digitally imposed over your social media selfies. https://goodsauce.news/the-emperor-literally-has-no-clothes/
The war in Afghanistan cost £22 million
Iran – https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/06/24/irans-theocrats-won-the-election-but-lost-the-people/
Mumford and Sons… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgDNCmGr-Q4
It’s empty in the valley of your heart
The sun, it rises slowly as you walk
Away from all the fears
And all the faults you’ve left behind
‘Cause I have other things to fill my time
You take what is yours and I’ll take mine
Now let me at the truth
Which will refresh my broken mind
So come out of your cave walking on your hands
And see the world hanging upside down
You can understand dependence
When you know the maker’s land
https://mrwinstonmarshall.medium.com/why-im-leaving-mumford-sons-e6e731bbc255
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/06/25/winston-marshalls-brilliant-stand-against-cancel-culture/
