Quantum 155 – Social Harmony, Diversity and Liberty – includes Woke Maths, Cuba and Generation Podcast

This week we look at Cuba, Ethiopia, North Korea, Venezula, Afghanistan, South Africa, Ash Barty, Sydney Mclaughlin, Three Lions in Latin, Bill Maher, Peter Hitchins on Masks, Hungary, the San Francisco Gay Mens Choir, Woke Canadian Maths, Identifying as Korean, Bon Scott, James Dornan, Willie Rennie, SNP secret government lobbying, Mark McGowan Intolerance, Reclassifying classic films, Os Guinness, David Walliams, Generation Podcast, His Mercy is More.

Ethiopia – https://www.theaustralian.com.au/world/landslide-win-for-ethiopian-leader/news-story/7e86521ebdbd82193e207a931064301d?utm_source=TheAustralian&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=editorial&utm_content=TATodaysHeadlinesSubAM

Sydney Mclaughlin – https://www.christianpost.com/news/sydney-mclaughlin-says-god-helped-her-break-world-at-olympics.html?fbclid=IwAR3AWgi6Qx2AO6FqEYRHWx13B_BA6I9arV31oTwEqr2f4Lbv1OQj0IsEsys

Football – UEFA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dgvPtHNpT4

Bill Maher –

Peter Hitchins Masks https://twitter.com/gbnews/status/1414672123302395904?s=27

San Francisco – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArOQF4kadHA

We’ll convert your children bit by bit – we’ll make them tolerant and fair _ Sa NFrancisco Gay mens choir.

Canada – https://www.cp24.com/news/woman-charged-after-allegedly-sexually-assaulting-boy-6-in-toronto-park-1.5507641

I feel like I’m Korean – https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1410732765784547328?s=20

https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/influencer-oli-london-identifies-as-korean-surgery-bts-jimin-15129676?fbclid=IwAR3TGaw2BLA6BWbPIc4Dqgg_FNO58NyFzvu_nAoB_2Hq50kY7QAq0VH2tq0

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/nostalgia/2364880/bon-scott-would-ac-dc-hero-still-have-been-rocking-aged-75/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Courier%20daily%20newsletter%202021-07-09&utm_term=Courier%20Newsletter

SNP MSP says Rees-Mogg will ‘rot in hell’…

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/snp-msp-tells-rees-mogg-you-will-undoubtedly-rot-in-hell-?utm_medium=email&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Editorial&utm_campaign=BLND%20%2020210709%20%20House%20Ads%20%20JO+CID_5bfad539ed78ceb034af322e0b17b4b0

Willie Rennie – https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19437457.willie-rennie-quits-scottish-liberal-democrat-leader/?ref=ebbn

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19434290.snp-government-held-hundreds-secret-lobbying-meetings-2020/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhlPAj38rHc

Social harmonuy – diversity and liberty. Os Guinness on religious freedom play all of this – https://qideas.org/qmoments/the-key-to-social-harmony/

David Walliams – https://www.premierchristianity.com/opinion/david-walliams-is-mistaken-the-bible-does-have-a-happy-ending/5240.article?utm_source=Premier%20Christian%20Media&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=12499220_Voice%20of%20hope%2006.07.2021&dm_i=16DQ,7FWGK,KFBMV3,U8K1D,1

10. Generation – Play the first minute…? https://generation-mission.org/news/generation-podcast-kenny-mackenzie

His Mercy is more – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxOApooUSFI