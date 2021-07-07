Wish You Were Here, David Walliams and the ‘Unhappy” Ending of the Bible

David Walliams, children’s author, tv personality and BGT judge, was interviewed in The Guardian this weekend. Amongst other things he made this comment

The book I couldn’t finish

The Bible. I bought one with the intention of finally reading it cover to cover. While I was reading Genesis I found myself flicking all the way to Revelation to see if there was a happy ending. Sadly there isn’t.

Apart from his superficial ‘flicking though’, his analysis of the end is bizarre and woefully wrong. The ending of the Bible is the happiest of all endings. By the time we get to Revelation 21 and 22 – death and evil are defeated, and the new heavens and new earth – where there is no more sin, death, disease, sorrow and separation – have begun. I suspect Walliams did not read what he is talking about – and he certainly doesn’t understand it. I wonder if he would be willing to let someone explain it to him?! (If anyone knows him feel free to put me in touch!)

One of the great promises at the end of the Bible is that there will be no more sea. A poignant promise that the second greatest separation of all, death will no longer apply. I was thinking of that when listening to one of the all time great songs – Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here. I confess my eyes filled with tears!

I have this theory that you could tell the whole Gospel using only Pink Floyd songs! Wish You Were Here is not just a longing for a separated one to be with us, but also a plea for understanding and a longing for reality. All of that comes to us in Christ.

But in one sense Walliams is right. The victory of good means the defeat of evil. The overcoming of separation of human beings from God and one another, is overcome – but there are those who will go to the greatest separation of all – the blackness and darkness of Hell. Revelation ends with a great invitation to the greatest feast of all. If you, Walliams and others want to know the happiest ending of all – then you need to read the invite and accept it – not just dismiss it so contemptuously.

As it says at the end of the Bible – Wish you were here!

The Spirit and the bride say, “Come!” And let the one who hears say, “Come!” Let the one who is thirsty come; and let the one who wishes take the free gift of the water of life.

