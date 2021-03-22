Call to Prayer – Psalm 94, Flood, Facts and Prayers

We have been praying – and I hope will continue to pray – for the end of this Covid crisis. Each week I prepare prayer notes for Christian media here in Australia, under the Christians United Online banner. Here is this weeks. Once again I am amazed at how eternally relevant the psalms are! You can sign up for the weekly updates here –

Psalm 94 Please read the whole Psalm:

The LORD knows all human plans; he knows that they are futile. 12 Blessed is the one you discipline, LORD, the one you teach from your law; 13 you grant them relief from days of trouble, till a pit is dug for the wicked. 14 For the LORD will not reject his people; he will never forsake his inheritance.

Sometimes it looks as though injustice reigns in the world, and that God has forgotten. His people are oppressed, the wicked pour out arrogant words, and it looks as though evil reigns, and the people of God are defeated. But the Psalmist reminds us that the steadfast love and justice of God still reign. When we pray, we must not only ‘pray the promises’ but keep in mind the character of the Promiser – our Covenant keeping faithful God who cannot lie.

“Christianity now has to preach the diagnosis – in itself very bad news – before it can win a hearing for the cure.” (C S Lewis – The Problem of Pain).

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 123,074,318. The number of deaths of people with Covid is 2,713,028 (up 59,846). South Africa has seen cases fall from 22,000 per day to less than 1,000 – without a large-scale vaccination campaign, or lockdown. Europe, especially France, Germany and Poland have seen significant increase. Brazil now has the highest death rate.

2. Australia – There have been 29,196 cases in total (up 79 compared with 80 the week before, with 2 being community transmission +1 last week).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 123 +0 (1) 3 0 NSW 5,261 + 24 (18) 54 0 NT 106 +1 (+0) 0 0 QLD 1,417 +31 (29) 6 0 SA 642 +11 (13) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,483 +0 (2) 820 0 WA 930 +6 (+7) 9 0

There were concerns last week that a community transmission in Brisbane and another in Sydney (both from quarantine workers) might spread. Give thanks that this appears not to be the case. There are 6o people in hospital (+19) with 2 in ICU (+2). There were 286,440 tests with 0.2% positive. There are 147 active cases (+30).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 440 million vaccinations worldwide. (almost 100 million this week). The UK vaccinated almost 900,000 in a single day, yesterday. In South America Chile has vaccinated almost 50% of its population.

4. Church – Many churches in NSW and other flood areas will have people who have been severely affected by the massive floods that we are currently experiencing. Pray that the floods would recede and that churches would be able to offer support to their people, and the surrounding communities.

5. Personal and Family – When the news media continually bombards us with bad news (for example when there is a Covid case it is reported as a headline with dire warnings – when we go days without any, it does not even get a mention), there are those who just feel a sense of foreboding and depression. May each of us look to Christ, the Good News, in the midst of the storms.

A Prayer of Repentance: Almighty and everlasting God, who hates nothing that you have made, and does forgive the sins of all that are penitent; Create and make in us new and contrite hearts, that we worthily lamenting our sins, and acknowledging our wretchedness, may obtain of you, the God of all mercy, perfect remission and forgiveness; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen (Book of Common Prayer).

Song: I know that some families use these prayer notes so here is a song for the children – appropriate for these stormy times! With Christ in the Vessel –

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

18 When I said, “My foot is slipping,” your unfailing love, LORD, supported me. 19When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy. (Ps 94)

O Lord, we thank you that in the midst of the storm you bring us peace. May we all know the peace of Christ that is beyond all understanding…In Your Name, Amen.

