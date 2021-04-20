Covid Prayer Notes and the Queen

Here are this weeks prayer notes (I prepare them very week for the Christians United ‘Call to Prayer)

It strikes me that all the promises about society getting back to normal because of the vaccine are coming unstuck. The world has just had the worst week for Covid infections, the UK is progressing but staying with some draconian restrictions, and Australia has decided to turn itself into a giant prison – apparently, the policy is that we won’t be let out until Covid is eradicated in the world!

Meanwhile this photo of the Queen at the funeral of her husband is a depressing one – showing the cruelty and insanity of lockdown rules. Who decided that having your family sit with you at the funeral of your husband is somehow a danger to public health?! Does no one see how mad (as well as cruel) this is. And it has absolutely nothing to do with ‘the science’. Whatever happened to humanity and compassion and common sense?

Call to Prayer

Psalm 97 Please read the whole Psalm:

10 Let those who love the LORD hate evil, for he guards the lives of his faithful one and delivers them from the hand of the wicked. 11 Light shines on the righteous and joy on the upright in heart. 12Rejoice in the LORD, you who are righteous, and praise his holy name.

When it comes to the one who reigns over all things – it is the Lord. We don’t. The politicians don’t. The media don’t. The demons don’t. The Lord reigns. Remember that we are coming to the King who reigns when we pray. Then we will experience light and joy.

“The knowledge of Jesus Christ is the very marrow and kernel of all the Scriptures; the scope and centre of all divine revelations: both Testaments meet in Christ” (John Flavel).

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 141,008,659 (+ 5,247,102 – a 10% increase). The number of deaths of people with Covid has passed the three million mark 3,014,725 up 82,486). India is now getting over 250,000 cases per day.

2. Australia – There have been 29,519 cases in total (up 114 compared with 57 the week before, with 4 being community transmission (+4 last week).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 123 +0 (0) 3 0 NSW 5,376 + 46 (30) 54 0 NT 119 +7 (+0) 0 0 QLD 1,518 +16 (13) 7 (+1) SA 682 +16 (7) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,494 +11 (1) 820 0 WA 973 +20 (+6) 9 0

The 4 ‘community’ transmission are returned travelers in quarantine who are believed to have contracted Covid from other travelers. There are 44 people in hospital (-21) with 3 in ICU (+2). There were 243,886 tests with 0.2% positive. There are 155 active cases (+23).

3. Vaccine and Cures – It is extremely concerning that China has admitted that its vaccine is only around 50% effective. The consequence of this for the world is serious. For example, in Chile, where one third of the population have been vaccinated (the highest in South America), infections and deaths have risen to a new high. Details here.

The Pfizer vaccine will require a third dose after 12 months.

4. Church – This coming Sunday is Anzac Day. Let us remember all those affected by war and conflict. Here is a short article explaining why Christians should remember those who have fallen.

5. Personal and Family – Give thanks that families in New Zealand and Australia can now be reunited. Pray for those who are still separated throughout the world.

A Prayer of Repentance: Lord, we say that we love you, yet too often we do not hate evil. We do not rejoice because we do not see how you are working out your plans in this world, and we listen to the voices of despair, rather than your voice. Forgive our spiritual deafness and our foolish hearts. Enable us to truly worship you, in Jesus Name, Amen.

Song: As we come to Anzac Day, I think of Psalm 46 – which is often used at this time. Here is Shane and Shanes beautiful version – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2emelR7lGmw

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: Lord Jesus Christ, we praise your holy Name. You reign. Let the earth be glad. The heavens proclaim your righteousness, and all peoples see your glory. You guard the lives of your faithful ones, and deliver them from the hand of the wicked. We rejoice in You, Amen.

Call to Prayer – Psalm 94, Flood, Facts and Prayers