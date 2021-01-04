Covid Prayer Notes, Facts, News, Prayers and Praise – For 2021

As we enter the New Year it is vital that we remember the greatest weapon we have in the fight against injustice, evil and disease – prayer. Each week I do Covid prayer notes for Christian media here in Australia – these notes are used all over the world…feel free to subscribe! You can access the website here….

Psalm 83 Please read the whole Psalm

“O God, do not remain silent; do not turn a deaf ear, do not stand aloof, O God. (Ps 83:1)

This is a psalm where the Psalmist (Asaph) fears overwhelming odds. Gods people are under attack, surrounded by a multitude of enemies and the Psalmist prays a bold prayer. He pleads with God not to be deaf, and not to stand aloof. Not just for the sake of his people but also because of the glory of his name. He alone is the Most High over all the earth. May God grant that we would have such holy boldness and such passionate desire for the glory of His Name!

“Every Christian may truly say, God loves me better than I do myself. “ (Sibbes).

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 85,068,700(up 4,786,177 from last week – the highest so far). The number of deaths of people with Covid is 1,842,095 (up 85,511 – an increase of 20,000.) America has passed 20 million cases. India 10 million. Brazil 7.5 million. The UK is now seeing 55,000 new cases per day thanks to a new more transmissible variant.

2. Australia – There have been 28,483 cases in total (up 191 compared with 120 the week before, with 77 being community transmission – 89 last week)

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 118 +0 (0) 3 0 NSW 4,847 + 89 (105) 54 +1 NT 81 +8 (+2) 0 0 QLD 1,255 +15 (7) 6 0 SA 579 +10 (5) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,391 +30 (5) 820 0 WA 867 +14 (8) 9 0

There are 26 people in hospital (+2) with 0 in intensive care (0). 328,772 tests have been carried out in the past week with 0.2% positive. There are 273 active cases (+95). NSW and Victoria are nervously waiting to see if the small clusters are going to be contained. Other States are closing borders. Today NSW announced zero cases of community transmission yesterday – although they said there will be two in tomorrows figures.

3. Vaccine and Cures – The Astra-Zeneca vaccine has been approved by the UK and has also been licenced in India. This is important because it is cheaper and can be transported at fridge temperature, not the minus 70 required for the Pfizer vaccine. It is also to be manufactured in Australia when we start getting vaccinated.

4. Church – Many are getting weary with the ever-changing regulations – numbers in NSW for example have now been reduced to 100 per service. May this period of uncertainty cause us to seek the Lord for grace, patience and mercy.

5. Personal and Family – Some Christians have to live with family members who have addiction problems – sometimes when they are unwilling to acknowledge this. Pray for patience, love and grace for parents, partners and children.

A Prayer of Repentance: O Lord, we confess that we have entered this New Year with far too much of a spirit of reliance upon ourselves, rather than reliance on your Holy Spirit. Too often we seek our own glory, rather than yours. And we look at the waves in which we are drowning rather than the Christ who saves us. Give us the eyes of faith to see and understand the bigger picture, in Jesus Name, Amen.

Song: In Australia we are greatly blessed with much song writing talent – something which is blessing the worldwide church – this is a great example from City Alight. Only a Holy God.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

Heavenly Father, as we enter another New Year – we give you thanks for the year that is past and that you are the Sovereign Lord of past, present and future. We bless you for Jesus who is the same, yesterday, today and forever. And we praise you for your Holy Spirit who moved over the waters at the beginning of creation, birthed the Church at Pentecost and continues to fill, inspire and gift your people. We bless and praise you, O triune God. Amen.

