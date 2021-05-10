Call to Prayer – India, Australia, the World, Ps 100, John Flavel, Prayers and Vaccine News

This weeks Covid Prayer Notes…we need to keep praying.

Psalm 100 Read the whole Psalm:

Shout for joy to the LORD, all the earth. 2 Worship the LORD with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. 3 Know that the LORD is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.

This is probably the most famous psalm, other than Ps 23. I love the old 1650 version. “All people that on earth do dwell, sing to the Lord with cheerful voice. Him serve with mirth’. Serving God with mirth – is not perhaps how we see service. But it is how we should do it. We cheerfully give, and we joyfully serve. Perhaps we need to ask the Lord to give us such a spirit of service?!

“Did Christ finish His work for us? Then there can be no doubt, but He will also finish His work in us. “(John Flavel)

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 157,954, 082 (+ 5,480,046 -1% %). The number of deaths of people with Covid has passed the three million mark 3,288,812 (up 90,499 -4%) The main concern continues to be India with over 4,000 people dying per day. There is evidence that the ‘Indian’ variant is spreading to other Asian countries.

2. Australia – There have been 29,923 cases in total (up 99 compared with 160 the week before).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 124 0 (+1) 3 0 NSW 5,532 + 48 (64) 54 0 NT 167 +1 (+6) 0 0 QLD 1,564 +16 (+35) 7 (+1) SA 740 +13 (+22) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,509 +24 (+11) 820 0 WA 1,013 +8 (+19) 9 0

There were two new community cases in NSW resulting in a return of some restrictions including masks and no singing in church. So far there have been no others. There are 35 people in hospital (-28) with 2 in ICU (+0). There were 313, 958 tests with 0.2% positive. There are 214 active cases (-68).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 1.27 billion vaccine doses administered (+140 million). The Chinese vaccine has been approved by the WHO. IN Australia 2.5 million vaccines have been administered – 10% of the population.

4. Church – Pray for Christians who are involved in political leadership – especially our Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who again came under attack for his Christianity this past week. Pray for the new archbishop of Sydney Anglicans, Kanishka Rafael, as he takes on this demanding and important role.

5. Personal and Family – Pray for our children and young people, growing up in such an uncertain world. May they place their feet on the Rock that is Christ, from their earliest years.

A Prayer of Repentance:

O Lord, we confess that so often we do not serve you with ‘mirth’. We are reluctant, discouraged and at times just morose. Forgive us…and enable us to know the joy of true service and spiritual worship. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Song: Here is the traditional version of Psalm 100….

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

O Lord we enter your gates with thanksgiving and your courts with praise; we give thanks to you and praise your name. For the LORD is good and your love endures forever; Your faithfulness continues through all generations. Amen.

Call to Prayer – Psalm 94, Flood, Facts and Prayers