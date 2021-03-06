Ethics Sex and sexuality Videos

The Kitchen Table – 38 – Pornland

theweeflea
By
1 Comment on The Kitchen Table – 38 – Pornland

This weeks Kitchen Table comes at an appropriate time – with Australian media being filled with reports of sex abuse,  and marchers marching down Sydney’s CBD today for Mardi Gras – demanding that the religious freedom bill be scrapped and the decriminalisation of ‘sex work’.   Steve and I discuss one of the major problems – pornography.  (Note that this is a family friendly video and there are no illustrations…)

In Him All Things Hold Together – A Video, a Sermon and a Radio Interview –

&#8220;Pornography, Paedophilia, Perversion and the End of Civilisation?&#8221;? CT

The Kitchen Table 33 &#8211; Civic Religion.

1 comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: