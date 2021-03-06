The Kitchen Table – 38 – Pornland

This weeks Kitchen Table comes at an appropriate time – with Australian media being filled with reports of sex abuse, and marchers marching down Sydney’s CBD today for Mardi Gras – demanding that the religious freedom bill be scrapped and the decriminalisation of ‘sex work’. Steve and I discuss one of the major problems – pornography. (Note that this is a family friendly video and there are no illustrations…)

