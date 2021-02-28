In Him All Things Hold Together – A Video, a Sermon and a Radio Interview

It’s been a busy week so I thought I would combine three things for you in this post.

The Kitchen Table

Firstly this weeks Kitchen Table with Steve finishes our mini series on Christianity and politics – are you a Christian Democrat?

St Thomas’s Preaching

Then this morning I had the privilege of preaching at the 8am and the 10am services at St Thomas’s – apart from not being allowed to sing (still) it was almost back to normal (kids in church and coffee served afterwards). It was great to see so many in church – the 10am was full – we had to put out extra seats! I loved preaching on Colossians 1:15-20 – there are eight aspects of who Christ is…it was not a great sermon but it was about a great Christ and I hope that the people got something of that. I was personally very moved by the passage. You can watch the whole service here – (the sermon begins at about 36 minutes in).

Janet Parshall Show –

Finally – it was good to be back on the Janet Parshall show this week…

You can listening to the show by clicking this link –

This is how they advertised it.

Hour 1: The View From Down Under

Join us as we travel ‘down under’ to visit with our favorite Scottish apologist. We will discuss Australia’s interesting relationship with Facebook and answer the question: Has the Western Church forgotten God? And, we will discover why prayer might be outlawed. Get ready to lengthen your prayer list and discover how to think both critically and biblically.

Earlier in the week my colleague Steve McAlpine appeared on the programme discussing his book, Being the Bad Guys –

