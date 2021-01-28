The Kitchen Table 33 – Civic Religion.

On this weeks Kitchen Table Steve and I discuss my earlier article on Civic Religion
The Kitchen Table 32 – Judgement Day
This is the song I mentioned….
The Blog of David Robertson
On this weeks Kitchen Table Steve and I discuss my earlier article on Civic Religion
The Kitchen Table 32 – Judgement Day
This is the song I mentioned….
Pastor David, There is growing speculation ther is going to be an Australian federal election this year. My local incumbent member has his truck out where it can be seen this last fortnight and there was talk about it when they were reporting on Albanese’s shadow cabinet reshuffle this afternoon.
They think ScoMo might be hoping to capitalise on his successful handling of the COVID pandemic to get back in.