Quantum 136 -Zombies – Bombing Syria, the Pope in Iraq, K-Pop, Rand and Levine, Throple Dads; Mad World; Zaha; Luis Palau; Dolly; Ferlinghetti; Salmond and Sturgeon

This week’s Quantum looks at the ‘Zombie world – in the words of the Cranberries great song – Biden bombs the Middle East, the Pope goes to Iraq, K-Pop and Climate change; Rachel Levine refuses to condemn genital mutilation, God’s Will and Congress; Adoption and Throple dads; Harry and Meghan; Penny Mordaunt and Transmen; The Turf War in Melbourne; Zaha rejects BLM; Luis Palau nears death; Dolly Parton gets vaccinated; Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies; Salmond and Sturgeon; and the Cranberries

Biden bombs Syria….and of course because he has a diverse cabinet its fine. It’s a ‘nice’ bombing.

The Pope visits Iraq – but refuses to condemn China for its treatment of Christians.

K-Pop goes all Climate Change

Rachel Levine , Biden new Trans assistant secretary of Health – refuses to condemn genital mutilation…

Jerry Nadler tells us that God’s will is of no interest to Congress…

Another Christian organisation caves to the LGBT agenda

“We will now offer services with the love and compassion of Jesus to the many types of families who exist in our world today,” Palusky said. “We’re taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach where all are welcome.”

One wonders if that includes ‘Throples’?

“The need is great for distinctively Christian adoption and foster care services, including that children need both mothers and fathers. Moreover, this move will harm already existing efforts to enable faith-based orphan care ministries to serve the vulnerable without capitulating on core Christian convictions,” said Russell Moore

Mad World –

Meghan and Harry want to avoid media – whilst they start a new media career…

Meanwhile in the UK, government minister Penny Mordaunt denies basic biology

Because language is important. The words woman and man are defined in Section 212 of the Equality Act 2010:‘‘man’ means a male of any age; ‘woman’ means a female of any age.’

Meanwhile another woman is being hounded by her fellow academics..this time its Holly Lawford-Smith of the University of Melbourne.

But its not all madness…Willifred Zaha of Crystal Palace refuses to bow the knee.

Luis Palau is near the end..

Dolly Parton shows her class again….

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the poet dies –

The Salmond and Sturgeon shows continues.

This wee clip is unbelievable…

Many journalists and politicians know who the women are. I suppose it is possible the Nicola alone does not know – but its very difficult to believe.

The whole farce is summed up by the Cranberries song.

