In The Market with Janet Parshall – December 2020

This months In The Market with Janet Parshall – This time I have been able to embed it so you can listen to it by just clicking the link below…There were a few sound issues at the beginning….

We discuss a few of the issues raised on this blog….

Why an anti-conversion Therapy Bill in Australia is a Huge Threat to Churches – CT

Letter from Australia 72 – The Photo and Wedding of the Year!

Islam’s version of the Feeding of the 5,000 and a Christmas Letter to St Thomas’s

In the Market – Janet Parshall –