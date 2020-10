This weeks Kitchen Table looks at the response to President Trump getting Covid…

Can 2020 get any more surreal? Just when we thought we had seen it all, President Donald Trump and his wife Melania get Covid. How do we respond? Our society is so divided, especially on social media, that you can almost predict the reactions on the two different sides. But is there a better way to respond? What can we learn from this?

