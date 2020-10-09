Asia Australia Britain Christianity Education Ethics Health Justice Music Podcasts Politics Sex and sexuality Technology the Church USA

Quantum 115 – Search for the Hero Inside Yourself

By theweeflea
This week we have some great music, world news, politics, the church and culture….what more could you ask?!   Boris Johnson , Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Van Halen, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Rugby Australia, Cardinal Pell; The NYT and Hong Kong; Dame Jeni Murray; The Social Dilemma;  Johnny Nash; Noel Agneau;  and an incredible virtual choir….

You can listen to it here.

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-115-search-for-the-hero-inside-yourself/

<iframe title=”Quantum 115 – Search for the Hero Inside Yourself -” height=”122″ width=”100%” style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/fuas2-eecf7c?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=&btn-skin=107″></iframe&gt;

Here are some of the links referred to:

 

Armenia – https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54407436

The NYT and Hong Kong – 

 The Pope and the CCP 

Cardinal Pell

Boris –

 

Rugby Australia –

Dame Jenni Murray

Quote of the week… “For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers.”  Prince Harry

  • Van Halen

The mother of Rock and Roll!  Sister Rosetta Tharpe

 

The Social Dilemma

Can you work out why FB and Twitter banned this tweet?

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal.’

Johnny Nash –

Noel Agnew –

My Hope is Built….

 

Quantum 114 – Armenia, the Debate, Harry and Meghan, Andrew Neil, Clapton, Anarchy in the UK and much more!

  1. It’s interesting that Boris talked about “building a new Jerusalem” and reliable “public services” before he went on to boast what the Conservative part has been doing at which point I stopped watching the propaganda in the video.

    Harry true to from vomiting up the woke mantra about racism, buying into the lying assumption that “people of colour” are always disadvantaged. Let me take you to some places in the east end of Glasgow and I will show you something to change your mind if you think this way with young white men not uncommonly born to drug addicted parents, lacking in opportunities. Are you going to tell me they are more “privileged” than a middle class black female lawyer? The “woke” really need to be wake up to reality and stop treating some black lives as mattering while other black lives that don’t have the same political persuasion not mattering and stop with this propaganda and Orwellian “ministry of love” called progressivism which in reality started off being good but has become to a greater or lesser extent brainwashing.

    But the principle is there Jerusalem and service. Now – to what extent our public figures build this new Jerusalem and act out of service and to what extent a Babylonian empire and act out of tyranny is of course their choice just as there is good and evil in everyone.

    But truth is freeing, love never fails and in that is true happiness. All we can do is pray for our honourable leaders and leave them to get on with it.

