This week we have some great music, world news, politics, the church and culture….what more could you ask?! Boris Johnson , Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Van Halen, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Rugby Australia, Cardinal Pell; The NYT and Hong Kong; Dame Jeni Murray; The Social Dilemma; Johnny Nash; Noel Agneau; and an incredible virtual choir….

You can listen to it here.

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-115-search-for-the-hero-inside-yourself/

<iframe title=”Quantum 115 – Search for the Hero Inside Yourself -” height=”122″ width=”100%” style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/fuas2-eecf7c?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=&btn-skin=107″></iframe>

Here are some of the links referred to:

Armenia – https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54407436

The NYT and Hong Kong –

The Pope and the CCP

Cardinal Pell

Boris –

Rugby Australia –

Dame Jenni Murray

Quote of the week… “For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers.” Prince Harry

Van Halen

The mother of Rock and Roll! Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The Social Dilemma

Can you work out why FB and Twitter banned this tweet?

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal.’

Johnny Nash –

Noel Agnew –

My Hope is Built….

CAtch up with last weeks here – Quantum 114 – Armenia, the Debate, Harry and Meghan, Andrew Neil, Clapton, Anarchy in the UK and much more!

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea