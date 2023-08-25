Quantum 265 – The Rich Men of Richmond – and Sweden

In this weeks Quantum we look at the world through the eyes of Oliver Anthony; Sweden: Chinese Green jobs; BRICS in South Africa; Chinese and UK depopulation; Murdering Babies; Pornography in nurseries; Australian police go binary; Snow not so White; Pippi Longstocking; Parkinson; Spanish womens football and racist England; Chess for women; Churches burning in Pakistan; Kathy Keller speaking at Tim Keller’s Memorial; the Church in Sweden; SEEK 6 – Black Lives Matter; Mississippi Burning; Lyle Shelton and the Drag Queens; The Jesus Revolution; with music from Oliver Anthony, Abba, Amaon Amrath, Tom Petty and Larry Norman.

Catch up with last week here

Support Quantum here

All the music from this week is on the Quantum Spotify playlist for August here