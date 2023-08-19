Quantum 264 – It’s a Long Way to the Top

This week’s Quantum we look at the long way to the top that exists – especially when so much of our society seems to be heading the other way – we look at Ecuador; BonFest; Moises Caicedo; Californian Teachers perversity; Fife Teachers intolerance; Judith Curry; Wind turbines, solar panels and heat pumps in Scotland; Nuclear in Belgium; Farmers milking the renewal industry; Whales and cows being sacrificed to the Green gods; Danielle Smith in Alberta; carbon footprint of electric cars; Father Ted; David Greg apologises; JK Rowling airbrushed again; Celebrity Masterchef Drag Queen; Queering the Mary Rose; Twitter and Threads; Health and writing letters; Saudi Sports washing; Australian Womens football; Pastor Michael Flynn’s heresy; Brian Houston; Jeremy Marshall; Lawyers and Thanksgiving; The Little Prince; SEEK 5 – factory farming; the God of Every Grace – with the help of ACDC, Eric Clapton, the Carpenters and the Gettys.

Support Quantum here

Catch up with last week here

Listen to the music used on the Spotify Quantum August playlist

https://www.tiktok.com/@maorilikenoother/video/7266310815660231938?_r=1&_t=8enQ6mzjdMl

If I were a layman and I visited a church where they read the Constitution in the service … I’d call the pastor a heretic, loudly, in the middle of the sermon until they dragged me out. Empire and the Cross have naught to do with one another. https://t.co/dRpxykC1ql — Bonhoeffer's Child (@bonhoefferchild) August 11, 2023

Jeremy Marshall got the anointed @LondonCM ‘frame’ around this wonderful video ❤️ https://t.co/Z8oVNxgqVp — Jonathan Bergdahl (@JonBergdahl) August 14, 2023