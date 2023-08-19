Australia Education Ethics Health Humour Music Politics Scotland Sport Technology the Church

Quantum 264 – It’s a Long Way to the Top

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 264 – It’s a Long Way to the Top

This week’s Quantum we look at the long way to the top that exists – especially when so much of our society seems to be heading the other way – we look at Ecuador; BonFest; Moises Caicedo;  Californian Teachers perversity; Fife Teachers intolerance; Judith Curry; Wind turbines, solar panels and heat pumps in Scotland; Nuclear in Belgium;  Farmers milking the renewal industry;  Whales and cows being sacrificed to the Green gods;  Danielle Smith in Alberta; carbon footprint of electric cars; Father Ted;  David Greg apologisesJK Rowling airbrushed again; Celebrity Masterchef Drag Queen;  Queering the Mary Rose; Twitter and Threads; Health and writing letters; Saudi Sports washing; Australian Womens football; Pastor Michael Flynn’s heresy; Brian Houston; Jeremy Marshall; Lawyers and Thanksgiving; The Little Prince; SEEK 5 – factory farming; the God of Every Grace – with the help of ACDC, Eric Clapton, the Carpenters and the Gettys.

The return of animal sacrifice

