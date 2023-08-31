Asia Australia Creation Ethics Films Health Justice Music Politics Sex and sexuality Technology the Church USA

Quantum 266 – Lies, Lies, Lies – and India, Trump, Biden and much more….

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 266 – Lies, Lies, Lies – and India, Trump, Biden and much more….

This week we look at how lies affect every area of our culture….India is our featured country.  With news on Vishnal Mangalwadi; Tim Keller on lies; the war in Ukraine; BAE; Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump;  Joe Biden and election interference; Sharri Markson; Sadiq Khan and London pollution; the Co-Op and theft and banking; OnlyFans; Greek Surrogacy factory; Julia Gillard; Gender Reassignment for severely disabled; Jordan Peterson’s re-education; Conservative councillor arrested for hate crime; Is the world on fire?  Church lies; Lord of the Rings; Ecclesiastes – and music from Johan Bloom; JJ Cale; Sabaton; John Lennon; the Eagles; Alice Cooper; Carlos Santana; Lord of the Rings; Oliver Anthony and Corey Voss

Catch up on last week here

Support Quantum here 

Get all the music on the Quantum August Spotify playlist here 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *