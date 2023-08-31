Quantum 266 – Lies, Lies, Lies – and India, Trump, Biden and much more….

This week we look at how lies affect every area of our culture….India is our featured country. With news on Vishnal Mangalwadi; Tim Keller on lies; the war in Ukraine; BAE; Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump; Joe Biden and election interference; Sharri Markson; Sadiq Khan and London pollution; the Co-Op and theft and banking; OnlyFans; Greek Surrogacy factory; Julia Gillard; Gender Reassignment for severely disabled; Jordan Peterson’s re-education; Conservative councillor arrested for hate crime; Is the world on fire? Church lies; Lord of the Rings; Ecclesiastes – and music from Johan Bloom; JJ Cale; Sabaton; John Lennon; the Eagles; Alice Cooper; Carlos Santana; Lord of the Rings; Oliver Anthony and Corey Voss

Catch up on last week here

Support Quantum here

Get all the music on the Quantum August Spotify playlist here