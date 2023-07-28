Quantum 261 – World News and Views from a Scottish Castle

Creation Ethics Europe Films History Media Music Politics Sermons Sex and sexuality the Church USA

This weeks Quantum comes to you from a castle in Scotland!  With guest Al Smith.  Including Oppenheimer; Israel limits Supreme Court; George Alagiah; the Spanish Election; Russians bomb Odessa;  Greece; World Forest fires;  Record low temperature; Neil Oliver on the history of climate change;  Trevor Francis, Mbappe and Messi; Australia retain the Ashes; Twitter  X; Sesame Street professor; Universities in UK set up LGBT only halls of residencea new Transgender crime in the UK; the BMA’s hypocrisy; Elevation church quits SBC; Preaching with a Scottish accent; Alaister Begg; Trans abortions; SEEK 2;  Bob Dylan sells his Scottish mansion….with music from Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, the Greek national anthem, Peter, Paul and Mary; Iron Maiden; Shania Twain and Bob Dylan.

Elevation Church article – https://theweeflea.com/2015/11/12/elevation-church-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly/

 

