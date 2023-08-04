Africa Australia Bible Books Ethics Media Music Politics

Quantum 262 – Nothing Compares to You – Sinead, Climate Change, Colombia, Niger and UFO’s

In this weeks Quantum we take it to the limit and reflect on the life of Sinead O’Connor; Randy Meisner; Climate Change; Nat West Bank; Colombia; Babies Born Alive in Australia; Niger; UFO’s; The Ashes; Spirit in the Sky; The Hobbit; the Beano; SEEK – Capitalism or Communism; and Psalm 130 – with music from the Eagles, Sinead O’Connor, Jeff Wayne, Norman Greenbaum and the Getty’s.

