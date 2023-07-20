Quantum 260 – Is it the End of the World – As we Know it?

In this weeks Quantum we ask- is it the end of the world – and look at the climate crisis and how it is reported…plus the chicken crossing the road in Dundee, the Sound of Freedom and Cuties; Democrats and Disney oppose laws against child slavery and child pornography; Nigel Farage’s bank account; Covid vaccines in Germany; Ukraine grain deal breaks down; South Korea floods; David Cameron and SSM; Is God a concept? Time Blindness; the end of the Commonwealth Games; the Barbie film; The Northern Lights; The Church of England refuses to recognise Christianity Explored and Alpha; SEEK question 1 – with REM, the Beatles, Leonard Cohen, John Lennon, U2, Aqua and David Kaufman

Catch up with last week here

Support Quantum here

Listen to the music on the Spotify playlist –here

Other links below….

Tiktoker claims to suffer from “time blindness” and blasts employers who make employees come on time. She wants to dismantle the system which says people should be on time pic.twitter.com/jbW6SccYJz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2023