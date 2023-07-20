Asia Australia Ethics Films Health Music Politics Sex and sexuality the Church USA

Quantum 260 – Is it the End of the World – As we Know it?

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 260 – Is it the End of the World – As we Know it?

In this weeks Quantum we ask-  is it the end of the world – and look at the climate crisis and how it is reported…plus the chicken crossing the road in Dundee, the Sound of Freedom and Cuties; Democrats and Disney oppose laws against child slavery and child pornography;  Nigel Farage’s bank account; Covid vaccines in Germany;  Ukraine grain deal breaks down; South Korea floods; David Cameron and SSM; Is God a concept? Time Blindness; the end of the Commonwealth Games; the Barbie film; The Northern Lights; The Church of England refuses to recognise Christianity Explored and Alpha; SEEK question 1 – with REM, the Beatles, Leonard Cohen, John Lennon, U2, Aqua and David Kaufman

Catch up with last week here 

Support Quantum here 

Listen to the music on the Spotify playlist –here 

Other links below….

@thescottishbible

Worlds apart 😂 #funny #comedy #scottish #scotland #usa #news #broadcast #story #viral #humor

♬ original sound – thescottishbible

 

 

@foksnooz

California law makes block a bill to brong harsher penalties to child traffickers #news #foksnooz #protectoutchildren #truth #conservative #libertarian #liberty #freedom

♬ original sound – John Foks

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *