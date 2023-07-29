Bible Christianity Jesus Christ Theology

Coffee and Colossians 84 – The Wrath of God

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Coffee and Colossians 84 – The Wrath of God

Colossians 2:6 – The wrath of God is not a popular subject. But it is a vital one….if you don’t grasp it you won’t grasp the love of God. With a little help from Johnny Cash…

Also on the ASK podcast here

Coffee and Colossians 83 – Mortification

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *