Coffee and Colossians 84 – The Wrath of God

Colossians 2:6 – The wrath of God is not a popular subject. But it is a vital one….if you don’t grasp it you won’t grasp the love of God. With a little help from Johnny Cash…
Also on the ASK podcast here
Coffee and Colossians 83 – Mortification
The Blog of David Robertson
Colossians 2:6 – The wrath of God is not a popular subject. But it is a vital one….if you don’t grasp it you won’t grasp the love of God. With a little help from Johnny Cash…
Also on the ASK podcast here
Coffee and Colossians 83 – Mortification