Africa Asia Australia Ethics Europe Music Politics Sex and sexuality Sport Technology the Church

Quantum 257 – Glastonbury, Ethical Porn, Morocco and Taylor Swift

theweefleaby
1 Comment on Quantum 257 – Glastonbury, Ethical Porn, Morocco and Taylor Swift

In this week’s Quantum we look at Glastonbury with Elton John, Debbie Harry and Rick Astley;  younger South Koreans; Sweden’s about turn on climate policy; the WEF’s car and plane hypocrisy; AI’s new religion; REM;  Ethical Porn; Teens fight back against Trans ideology; Pornography for children; Winnie Ewing; Morocco; Cricket Lessons; Taylor Swift; Charlotte’s Web; the Queering of the Church in the US; the fallacy of Logical Positivism;  the Byrds.

Catch up on last week here – 

Support Quantum here

And get all the music on the July Quantum Spotify playlist 

 

1 comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: