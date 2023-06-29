SEEK – a conversation with Janet Parshall

This is the latest Janet Parshal programme – I loved discussing why I wrote SEEK, the structure and some of the questions in it….enjoy

https://www.moodyradio.org/radioplayer.aspx?episode=537521&hour=2

Hour 2: S.E.E.K.

Lots of people are seeking something. Some are seeking things that don’t exist (like the Loch Ness monster), others are simply seeking happiness. Jesus promises that those who seek God will find him. Our guest, a respected Scottish apologist, will help you on the way to seeking Him. Ask questions. Engage with the answers. Think through these issues for yourself. So that you can find His real world answers to these important real world questions we all want the answers to.

SEEK will be available from next week….