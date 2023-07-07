Quantum 258 – France, Fireworks and Freedom

In this weeks Quantum we look at riots in France; banning 4th of July fireworks; misinformation bill in Australia; hate crime in Ireland; banning Nigel Farage; Rev Richard Fotheringill and the Yorkshire Building Society; Political climate change hypocrisy; 75th anniversary service for the NHS and Dr John Ellis; man gets lectured on ‘woke’ clothing for his toddler; Colonel Kelvin Wright forced out of army; Cricket hypocrisy; Highway 61 revised; Winnie the Pooh; Canberran government takes down the Cross; Woke US church; Miriam Cates; Psalm 130 – with the help of the Clash, Bruce Springsteen, Status Quo, Dave Alvin, and the Gettys.

Catch up on last week – Quantum 257 – Glastonbury, Ethical Porn, Morocco and Taylor Swift

