Quantum 258 – France, Fireworks and Freedom

1 Comment on Quantum 258 – France, Fireworks and Freedom

In this weeks Quantum we look at riots in France; banning 4th of July fireworks; misinformation bill in Australia; hate crime in Ireland; banning Nigel Farage; Rev Richard Fotheringill and the Yorkshire Building Society; Political climate change hypocrisy; 75th anniversary service for the NHS and Dr John Ellis; man gets lectured on ‘woke’ clothing for his toddler; Colonel Kelvin Wright forced out of army; Cricket hypocrisy; Highway 61 revised; Winnie the Pooh; Canberran government takes down the Cross; Woke US church; Miriam Cates; Psalm 130 –  with the help of the Clash, Bruce Springsteen, Status Quo,  Dave Alvin, and the Gettys.

  1. Thank you for your weekly exposé. I listen to it with such appreciation, mixed with dread at what is being exposed , the awfulness of our current culture. But thank you for showing the Truth each week . May God bless you for your work as watchman. Praying that enough sanity is retained to enable you continue as long as this is needed .

