Quantum 256 – Dignity

This weeks Quantum – 

In the words of Deacon Blue we think of a ‘ship called dignity’ and look at this weeks news in the light of human dignity….looking at banning discussion on covid; Target; Dark Mojo; Implanting Wombs; Monty Python; Teacher threatens pupil for stating only two genders; win for Christian teaching assistant; US funds drag queens in Ecuador; the Ashes; Death of Shane Warne;  the Central African Republic; the Titan; Bonny M; Honduras; Matilda; Cromwell’s Prayer book; Atheist converts;  the Gettys; with music from Deacon Blue, Booker T and the MGs, the African Children’s Choir,  Boney M, the CAR, and the Gettys.

