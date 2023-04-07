Africa Asia Australia Ethics Europe Music Politics Scotland Sex and sexuality USA

Quantum 245 – Easter Special – Arrested!

In this weeks Quantum we reflect on Easter, the arrests of Donald Trump and Peter Murrell; the Wisconsin Supreme Court election;   Os Guinness; the Finnish election; Kenyan riots; Kemi Badenoch on Trans; Canada outlaws protests against Drag Queens; Dylan Mulvaney and Nike; Oli London converts; Prime Minister of New Zealand can’t define women; the new religion in Australia; World Athletics Association bans Trans in womens sport; The FT defends lying; A Dutch trans ageist; Abba Wigs banned; Cancel Mozart; Should churches host Iftars? The man on the middle cross – and See what a morning!   With music from Korpiklaani; Abba, Mozart and the Gettys.   Apologies for a slight drop in the quality of sound…

Catch up on last week here – The Nashville Shooting – A Window to America’s Soul – CT

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to the music on the April Quantum Spotify Playlist here.

Further links here –

 

 

