Quantum 245 – Easter Special – Arrested!

In this weeks Quantum we reflect on Easter, the arrests of Donald Trump and Peter Murrell; the Wisconsin Supreme Court election; Os Guinness; the Finnish election; Kenyan riots; Kemi Badenoch on Trans; Canada outlaws protests against Drag Queens; Dylan Mulvaney and Nike; Oli London converts; Prime Minister of New Zealand can’t define women; the new religion in Australia; World Athletics Association bans Trans in womens sport; The FT defends lying; A Dutch trans ageist; Abba Wigs banned; Cancel Mozart; Should churches host Iftars? The man on the middle cross – and See what a morning! With music from Korpiklaani; Abba, Mozart and the Gettys. Apologies for a slight drop in the quality of sound…

Os Guinness on the question: what responsibility do Christians have in a revolutionary age? pic.twitter.com/zQamaB2N9y — J. Chase Davis (@jchasedavis) March 31, 2023

How can we combat transphobia and increase understanding of diverse gender identities in society? #QandA pic.twitter.com/Vd9BC6as9t — QandA (@QandA) April 3, 2023

This is such fantastic news. We hope the same principles of fairness & safety will be applied across the board, including in #schools.

Girls competing at every level deserve their own category.@WorldAthletics @BritAthletics @sebcoe #edutwitter #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/dv4PfOBSsj — TransgenderTrend (@Transgendertrd) March 23, 2023

RIP 🪦 science. 🏳️‍🌈 is the new religion that trumps empiricism. Everyone must bow. https://t.co/UtW9hS7FUI — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) March 31, 2023

Everything that is wrong with journalism today, in one short vignette. At the bloody @FT of all places!! https://t.co/oz6EONTgkN — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) April 1, 2023