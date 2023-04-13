Quantum 246 – The Real Nazis – the Real Antidote

In this week’s Quantum we reflect on what is going on in the world today, through what went on in the world in the 1930’s and 1940’s – we look at the Jews; the man who escaped Auschwitz; Robert Hebras – the last survivor of Oradour; Ben Ferencez – the last Nuremberg prosecutor; the war in Ukraine; the threat to the dollar; Keith Reid and a Whiter Shade of Pale; Switzerland and Covid; Woke Grease; Queensland Trans legislation; Hobart Uni bans Catholic group; Deni Todrovic’s misogyny; Jennifer Bilek and the link between transgender, big business and transhumanism; Katherine Deves and the new religion; Church of England churches close; Greg Sheridan on Easter; and Classic FM’s no.1 piece of music – Rachmaninov’s 2nd Piano Concerto.

If you do nothing else I would strongly suggest you watch the video below with Jennifer Bilek – you will learn so much

And if you want to know where this is going (and where it comes from!) watch this –

And this is beautiful – the beauty of Christ is the answer to the ugliness