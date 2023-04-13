Australia Equality Ethics Jesus Christ Judaism Music Politics Sex and sexuality Technology

Quantum 246 – The Real Nazis – the Real Antidote

In this week’s Quantum we reflect on what is going on in the world today, through what went on in the world in the 1930’s and 1940’s – we look at the Jews; the man who escaped Auschwitz; Robert Hebras – the last survivor of Oradour; Ben Ferencez – the last Nuremberg prosecutor; the war in Ukraine; the threat to the dollar; Keith Reid and a Whiter Shade of Pale; Switzerland and Covid; Woke Grease; Queensland Trans legislation;  Hobart Uni bans Catholic group; Deni Todrovic’s misogyny;  Jennifer Bilek and the link between transgender, big business and transhumanism; Katherine Deves and the new religion; Church of England churches close; Greg Sheridan on Easter; and Classic FM’s no.1 piece of music – Rachmaninov’s 2nd Piano Concerto.

  1. Another excellent Quantum. Just when we think it cannot get any worse, it does! We are in the World, but not of the World. The tyranny is spreading like a virus and has a foothold in our Scotland. Unfortunately so many Church leaders in the ‘West’ are in the World. Those Churches faithfully proclaiming God’s word are growing. God is sovereign, and how thankful we are.

