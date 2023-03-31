Education Ethics Media Music Politics the Church USA

Quantum 244 – Nashville

theweefleaby
Nashville

In this weeks Quantum we take a longer look at the issues arising out of the Nashville shooting – including transgender, media, the police, politicians, Kelly-Jay Keen in Australia and New Zealand; guns; violence;   the American lecturer advocating killing ‘homophobes and transphobes’,  Cenk Uygur;  John Pesutto and Joe Biden, Humza Yousaf,  education, women, the Church; with music from U2, Emmy Lou Harris, George Strait,  Brantley Gilbert, Dolly Parton, the Who and the Gettys.   Apologies that this is a wee bit longer than usual – but the issues are so important I didn’t want to cut it…

  2. I’m not suggesting we should excuse or feel sorry for the shooter, but it seems that a seriously mentally ill young woman was gaslit by the deeply irresponsible leftist media (with the government’s tacit approval) into thinking she was the target of an attempted genocide.

    America doesn’t have a mental health problem. It has a mental health crisis.

  3. Have you ever looked up SEFF [South East Fermanagh Foundation]? The group has many Christians within it and wants victims of terrorism to be treated fairly. The media spin on many issues uses DARVO (Deny, attack, reverse victim and offender). The reference to laments, and C&W music conveying pain, was fascinating. Try listening to Carrickfergus by Orla Fallon, for an epic tune and words carrying the pain of separation. See or listen to ‘Celtic Woman – A New Journey – Carrickfergus’.

  4. Thank you very much, David. A very powerful and prophetic presentation of truth, with a specific challenge to us as believers. My youth worker said to me some years ago that the great virtue God is seeking today is courage in the public square. You exemplify this in a brave and thoughtful way, and am very grateful to you. May the Lord Jesus preserve your health and strength, and bring continuing fruitfulness in your wide-angled ministry.

