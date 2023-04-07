Coffee and Colossians 5 – Faith in Christ Jesus

Colossians 1:4 – What had Paul and Timothy heard about the Colossians? What is faith? How do we have faith in Christ? With a clip from Alistair Begg – ‘the man on the middle cross’ – for Easter.
Coffee and Colossians 4 – Thankful Prayer
The Blog of David Robertson
Colossians 1:4 – What had Paul and Timothy heard about the Colossians? What is faith? How do we have faith in Christ? With a clip from Alistair Begg – ‘the man on the middle cross’ – for Easter.
Coffee and Colossians 4 – Thankful Prayer