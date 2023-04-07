Bible Christianity Jesus Christ

Coffee and Colossians 5 – Faith in Christ Jesus

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Coffee and Colossians 5 – Faith in Christ Jesus

Colossians 1:4 – What had Paul and Timothy heard about the Colossians? What is faith? How do we have faith in Christ? With a clip from Alistair Begg – ‘the man on the middle cross’ – for Easter.

Coffee and Colossians 4 – Thankful Prayer

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *