Bible Christian Living the Church

Coffee and Colossians 6 – Love for all God’s People

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Coffee and Colossians 6 – Love for all God’s People

Ch 1 v.4 – The reputation of the Colossians was not just because of their faith in Christ – but also because of their love for all God’s people….

Coffee and Colossians 5 – Faith in Christ Jesus

God’s people worshipping on Good Friday in Naremburn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *