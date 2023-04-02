St Peters Worship

Songs for Sunday 57 – Come Thou Fount

theweefleaby
This week we look at Robert Robinson’s great hymn – Come Thou Fount.

(The photo is of three wee visitors to our balcony just after I recorded this!)

  1. Thank you David! A wonderful hymn, my sister recently reminded me of it, so a joy to see and sing it this morning.
    I like the word ‘interposed’ (in the original ?) in the line ‘interposed his precious blood’- bringing out the thought of the Passover a little- we needed this sacrifice to stand between us and God’s just and deserved wrath . So we praise Him today Father Son and Holy Spirit – what a rescue and at what a cost .
    Thank you David for your faithfulness- we’ve not met but I pray rich blessing on you and the family this week as we follow Jesus in his cross and resurrection !

