Quantum 243 – Identity

In  this weeks Quantum  we look at the question of identity – including X Ray Spex; Lt Gov Peggy Flanagan; Enid Blyton; Girl Guides new guide to language; Women’s identity; Humza and Ukrainian men; the Human League; Apotemnophilia; Queen; Cycling in decline; Is Alan West Black?;  Dutch Farmers Party; Ben Bradshaw and Parliamentary control of the Church of England; Dr Aaron Edwards fired for teaching the Bible; Rhiannon Giddens;  the ABC guidelines; The Newsboys

