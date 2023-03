One of the results of adopting American progressive culture wars is that those who call themselves progressives now adopt extreme positions on abortion. The media have not questioned Humza Yousaf about this – but if elected he has promised to bring in the most radical, dangerous abortion policy of any country outside North Korea! Please pass on this video as I have been suspended from my normal channel of publicity, Twitter – for daring to question whether Transgender was a biological sex!

Pray for Scotland – Yousaf or Forbes – Does it Matter?