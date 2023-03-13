Pray for Scotland – Yousaf or Forbes – Does it Matter?

Why should we pray for our political leaders? Does it matter who will be elected? On the day the ballot papers go out we look at the current state of affairs and why it really does matter.
The Blog of David Robertson
Why should we pray for our political leaders? Does it matter who will be elected? On the day the ballot papers go out we look at the current state of affairs and why it really does matter.
Yousaf will win. Sturgeon will make sure of that. Wait a minute, isn’t her husband in charge of the final votes!!! 🤔 I suppose, as we (Scotland) are now generally atheistic, we will get the government we deserve.
IMO Kate will win – I think folks are fed up with what has been going on in scot gov
My mums wee free and gave me stuff to read about her , but as I pointed out even though I think she’s the best candidate when she wakes up in the morning she still wants to split the Union up !!
Thought provoking-as always! Funny how even the remote, rural UK has slipped the anchor or mooring ropes on belief. As a young atheist, in a peripheral UK region, I grew up knowing a vast amount about the arguments for belief. School and community lessons did not overcome my scepticism as a teenager or student. But on heading to mainstream UK society, it often struck me while there just how little professing Christians knew about the worldview or philosophy arguments! The whole question of-plausibility structure-is relevant just now. As Easter approaches ‘Your Verdict on the Empty Tomb’ is a superb short paperback. It’s not CSL or Chesterton, but it’s snappy and clear with a deal from 10ofthose.com at £1/copy if ordering X100. Yousaf might read it in a couple of hours or more! Maybe the day of the mega-church or large Church is ending? Will smaller fellowships be more the order of the day in the future UK? When I look at abuse scandals in the Church it is easy to see why so many people are wary of the bigger institution. The midweek prayer meeting and smaller meet ups can be a very attractive element of the Free Church.