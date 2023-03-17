Quantum 241 – Cancelled!

Welcome to all the new listeners! We have seen the number listening in the past few weeks go up 25%

This weeks Quantum includes cancel culture – ironically having prepared this theme I was ‘cancelled’ on Monday by Twitter (please feel free to tweet this out on our behalf!) – including Eminem; Submarines (Australia) ; Sex education (England); Dr Jeret Kok (Tasmania); Van Morrison; Paul Murphy (Ireland); Joe Biden on Trans (US); Bernard Randall (UK); Jack the Colorado Baker (US); the Oscars; the London Review of Books; and Hillsong.

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 241 – Free Bird

Support Quantum here –

Get the music used this week on the March Spotify Quantum playlist

What a great speech, fabulous story, inspiring for anyone. https://t.co/mILNtMaaPy — Karl Faase (@karlfaase) March 13, 2023