Quantum 241 – Free Bird

IN this weeks Quantum we look at Indonesia; Kampuchea’s Killing Fields; Mongolian Heavy Metal; Brussels farmers; the Common People; Conversion Therapy; International Woman of the Year is a Man; Liberal Attitudes; an all Women’s Bible; Kenneth Copeland’s ‘cheap’ plane; the Mercy Seat; and Psalm 124 with the help of Buffalo Springfield, the Hu, Pulp, Lynard Skynyrd and Nick Cave.

Catch up on last week here – Quantum 240 – The Del Amitri One

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to the March Quantum Spotify playlist – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5T27BtfNFnrJ4WWU32okZd?si=962bf839072145f0

Psalm 124

Praise be to the Lord,

who has not let us be torn by their teeth.

7 We have escaped like a bird

out of the fowler’s snare;

the snare has been broken,

and we have escaped.

8 Our help is in the name of the Lord,

the Maker of heaven and earth.

BBC – https://twitter.com/Gillian_Philip/status/1632848320124026885?s=20

When you’ve gone mad and don’t know it. https://t.co/fqE5zZAdDT — Gavin Ashenden (@gavinashenden) March 8, 2023

This Christian “preacher” worth $700 million, is trying to explain to his congregation why he used their donations to buy a $45 million personal plane. Should churches pay taxes? pic.twitter.com/MC4CYIXwmE — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2023