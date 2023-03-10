Quantum 241 – Free Bird

IN this weeks Quantum we look at Indonesia; Kampuchea’s Killing Fields; Mongolian Heavy Metal; Brussels farmers; the Common People; Conversion Therapy; International Woman of the Year is a Man; Liberal Attitudes; an all Women’s Bible; Kenneth Copeland’s ‘cheap’ plane; the Mercy Seat; and Psalm 124 with the help of Buffalo Springfield, the Hu, Pulp, Lynard Skynyrd and Nick Cave.
Catch up on last week here – Quantum 240 – The Del Amitri One
Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea
Listen to the March Quantum Spotify playlist – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5T27BtfNFnrJ4WWU32okZd?si=962bf839072145f0
Psalm 124
Praise be to the Lord,
who has not let us be torn by their teeth.
7 We have escaped like a bird
out of the fowler’s snare;
the snare has been broken,
and we have escaped.
8 Our help is in the name of the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth.
BBC – https://twitter.com/Gillian_Philip/status/1632848320124026885?s=20
When you’ve gone mad and don’t know it. https://t.co/fqE5zZAdDT
— Gavin Ashenden (@gavinashenden) March 8, 2023
This Christian “preacher” worth $700 million, is trying to explain to his congregation why he used their donations to buy a $45 million personal plane.
Should churches pay taxes?
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2023