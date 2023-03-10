Asia Ethics Europe Music Politics Sex and sexuality the Church

Quantum 241 – Free Bird

theweefleaby
IN this weeks Quantum we look at Indonesia; Kampuchea’s Killing Fields; Mongolian Heavy Metal; Brussels farmers; the Common People; Conversion Therapy; International Woman of the Year is a Man; Liberal Attitudes; an all Women’s Bible; Kenneth Copeland’s ‘cheap’ plane; the Mercy Seat; and Psalm 124  with the help of Buffalo Springfield, the Hu, Pulp, Lynard Skynyrd and Nick Cave.

Psalm 124

Praise be to the Lord,
who has not let us be torn by their teeth.
7 We have escaped like a bird
out of the fowler’s snare;
the snare has been broken,
and we have escaped.
8 Our help is in the name of the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth.

